Etho Protocol Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (ETHO)

Etho Protocol (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 21st. Etho Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and $359,772.00 worth of Etho Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Etho Protocol has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One Etho Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Etho Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,373.03 or 0.07349524 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00085823 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 80.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Etho Protocol Coin Profile

Etho Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Etho Protocol’s total supply is 57,168,089 coins. Etho Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Ether-1 is a content delivery platform. It works as a streamlined, decentralized development and content hosting platform to provide users with the ownership of their personal virtual data, instead of being controlled by the major social media platforms. At Ether-1, users are able to sell/buy virtual data using the platform native token, the ETHO. The ETHER-1 (ETHO) coin is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Ethash algorithm. It will be the medium through which users are able to exchange value between them when using the platform as well as to access the available services. Ether-1 has two types of nodes, masternodes require 15,000 ETHO, service nodes require 5,000 ETHO. Masternodes are the backbone of the EthoFS platform. Setting up an Ether-1 masternode/service node usually takes 20-30 minutes. The install is largely automated, and the process is clearly documented. First time Linux users are usually able to complete the install without issues, join our Discord channel if you have questions. ETHO funds do not live on the VPS, they remain in your control. Because we are supported by Ledger, masternode collateral can be staked on a Nano S. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Etho Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etho Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etho Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etho Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etho Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etho Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.