-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Latch’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Latch will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Latch.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Latch by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Latch stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.43. 537,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,234. Latch has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.61.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

