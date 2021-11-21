Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives $78.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.56.

GLPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Galapagos by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 84,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Galapagos by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Galapagos by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Galapagos by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

GLPG stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.46. The company had a trading volume of 242,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,831. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.09. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.03.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

