Offshift Trading Up 2.1% This Week (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $13.13 million and approximately $76,457.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can now be bought for approximately $3.19 or 0.00005368 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Offshift has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,118.66 or 0.99357672 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00052941 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00039229 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 101.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006625 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.12 or 0.00495990 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

