Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Short Interest Update

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 970,600 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the October 14th total of 800,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

LOPE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,240. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.89. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 162,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

