NEAR Protocol Reaches 1-Day Volume of $143.05 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $9.81 or 0.00016482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.51 billion and $143.05 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.74 or 0.00226449 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.73 or 0.00703734 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00076229 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008929 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000129 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 561,861,363 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

