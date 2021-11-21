Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the October 14th total of 91,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at $8,148,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at $8,420,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at $2,153,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at $8,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karat Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRT traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Karat Packaging has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average of $21.17.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karat Packaging will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.