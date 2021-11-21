Short Interest in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Grows By 18.7%

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the October 14th total of 4,590,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,247,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,136,000 after purchasing an additional 140,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,008,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,415,000 after purchasing an additional 311,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,337 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,644,000 after purchasing an additional 321,813 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,643,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.30. 1,940,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,882. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $82.96 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.35.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.