Short Interest in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Grows By 18.7%

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the October 14th total of 4,590,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,247,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,136,000 after purchasing an additional 140,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,008,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,415,000 after purchasing an additional 311,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,337 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,644,000 after purchasing an additional 321,813 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,643,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.
MNST stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.30. 1,940,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,882. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $82.96 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.35.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.
About Monster Beverage
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.
