Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $356.59.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Argus raised their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $369.79. 2,553,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,858. Accenture has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $374.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.40. The company has a market cap of $233.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 12.4% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 11.4% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 8.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,631,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $4,446,000. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $2,306,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

