Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $278.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price target (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded up $8.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.02. 311,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,875. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $154.26 and a twelve month high of $314.49. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 172.17 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.74.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total transaction of $35,653,763.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 28,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $7,426,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,126,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,737,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,891 shares of company stock worth $61,134,165. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Paylocity by 110.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

