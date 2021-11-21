Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.29.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 34.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,283,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,426,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,112,849,000 after acquiring an additional 165,194 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,538,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $730,826,000 after acquiring an additional 864,556 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $700,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,798 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 25,065,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $519,671,000 after acquiring an additional 828,100 shares during the period. 60.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SU traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,027,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,574,477. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.94%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

