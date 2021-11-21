Short Interest in Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Expands By 19.4%

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,063,300 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the October 14th total of 890,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 966.6 days.

QBCRF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quebecor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of QBCRF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.87. The company had a trading volume of 692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.62. Quebecor has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $29.55.

Quebecor, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, Sports and Entertainment, and Head Office and Inter-Segments. The Telecommunications segments offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

