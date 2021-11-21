Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 218,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the October 14th total of 284,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 615,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have commented on NTTHF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Neo Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neo Lithium in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Neo Lithium alerts:

OTCMKTS NTTHF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,737. Neo Lithium has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29.

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on lithium salar and brine reservoir complex in Catamarca Province, Argentina. The company was founded on January 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.