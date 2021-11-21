Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the October 14th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium stock remained flat at $$36.50 during trading hours on Friday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

