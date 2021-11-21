Friendz (FDZ) Trading Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Friendz has a total market cap of $430,724.70 and approximately $106,519.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00047672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.00226022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00087944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011737 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Friendz Coin Profile

Friendz (FDZ) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

