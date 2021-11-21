Analysts Set Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Price Target at $89.33

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.13.

CPA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of CPA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.55. 723,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,114. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.49. Copa has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $94.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.46.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.99 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1274.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.86) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Copa will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 208,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Copa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 119,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Copa by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,142,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Copa by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

