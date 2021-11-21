Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS:RTOKY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.09. The stock had a trading volume of 13,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,648. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average is $38.21. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

