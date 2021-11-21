Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS:RTOKY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.09. The stock had a trading volume of 13,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,648. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average is $38.21. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

