AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Analysts expect that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will report $3.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.94 billion and the highest is $3.10 billion. AGCO reported sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year sales of $11.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $11.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.33 billion to $12.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. OTR Global lowered shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

In other AGCO news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO traded down $1.91 on Thursday, hitting $118.73. 809,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,845. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. AGCO has a 52 week low of $88.03 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.08%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

