nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Short Interest Up 28.7% in October

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the October 14th total of 971,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 740,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Shares of NVT stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.04. 570,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,057. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

