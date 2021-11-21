Short Interest in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Expands By 29.5%

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the October 14th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 696,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARCO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 112,256 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 2.2% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 771.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 7.8% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 275,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,165. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $6.82.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $723.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.21 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

