Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Short Interest Up 29.7% in October

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,983,600 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the October 14th total of 7,697,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 356.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of KKPNF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.89. 21,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,338. Koninklijke KPN has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

