Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.48.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROYMY. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

ROYMY traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.45. 3,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,002. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Royal Mail has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $17.05.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

