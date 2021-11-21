CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.690-$1.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $765.54 million-$781.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.96 million.

Shares of CIR stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $33.09. 63,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $43.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 2.48.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CIRCOR International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.88% of CIRCOR International worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

