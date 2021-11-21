CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.690-$1.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $765.54 million-$781.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.96 million.

Shares of CIR stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $33.09. 63,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $43.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 2.48.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CIRCOR International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.88% of CIRCOR International worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

