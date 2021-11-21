Pirate Chain Price Hits $1.98 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00003336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $373.29 million and $568,499.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.99 or 0.00373639 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.95 or 0.00180008 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00100730 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004677 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,337,034 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARRRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.