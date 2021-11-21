Short Interest in Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Drops By 25.6%

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,751,500 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the October 14th total of 2,354,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BNCZF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:BNCZF remained flat at $$3.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. Banco BPM has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

