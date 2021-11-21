Contrasting Newmont (NYSE:NEM) & Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN)

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) and Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Newmont and Excellon Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmont 0 5 6 0 2.55 Excellon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Newmont presently has a consensus target price of $71.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.55%. Given Newmont’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Newmont is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Newmont and Excellon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmont 16.67% 10.94% 6.38% Excellon Resources -112.36% -23.93% -16.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.7% of Newmont shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Excellon Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Newmont shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Newmont has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Excellon Resources has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Newmont and Excellon Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmont $11.50 billion 3.92 $2.83 billion $2.53 22.35 Excellon Resources $26.20 million 1.68 -$16.02 million ($1.30) -1.02

Newmont has higher revenue and earnings than Excellon Resources. Excellon Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Newmont, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Newmont beats Excellon Resources on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States. The South America segment consists primarily of Yanacocha in Peru and Merian in Suriname. The Australia segment consists primarily of Boddington, Tanami and Kalgoorlie in Australia. The Africa segment consists primarily of Ahafo and Akyem in Ghana. The company was founded by William Boyce Thompson on May 2, 1921 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

