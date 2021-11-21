ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Up 19.0% in October

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 446,900 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the October 14th total of 375,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 139.7 days.
ASMVF stock remained flat at $$10.83 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. ASM Pacific Technology has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $15.40.
About ASM Pacific Technology
