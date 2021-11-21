Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to report earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.32) and the highest is ($0.76). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($1.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($6.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.24) to ($5.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.80) to ($3.89). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

RARE traded up $1.93 on Friday, hitting $79.32. 306,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.70. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $179.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.03.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $250,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,504. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

