$0.13 EPS Expected for FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) This Quarter

Analysts expect FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) to post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.16. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.
On average, analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FG New America Acquisition.
FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.66 million.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the third quarter worth $77,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,021,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,150,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $133,000.
NYSE:OPFI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,926. FG New America Acquisition has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $11.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56.
FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.
