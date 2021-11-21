Drep [new] (DREP) Market Cap Tops $45.50 Million

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 21st. Drep [new] has a market cap of $45.50 million and $271.36 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Drep [new] has traded 56.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Drep [new] coin can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00001919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Drep [new] alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00047672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.00226022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00087944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011737 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Drep [new] Profile

DREP is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DREPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Drep [new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drep [new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.