ZENZO (ZNZ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,860.00

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $883,969.40 and approximately $1,860.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.55 or 0.00218061 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00036648 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $432.05 or 0.00727207 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000660 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00016228 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00076564 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

