$91.00 Million in Sales Expected for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will report sales of $91.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.60 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted sales of $99.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year sales of $386.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380.30 million to $390.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $367.43 million, with estimates ranging from $362.30 million to $370.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHLB. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 3,800 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $93,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,803.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $34,009.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,230 shares of company stock worth $246,828 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 31,343 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,220,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 282,894 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.25. 255,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,163. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.31 and a 12 month high of $29.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

See Also: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.