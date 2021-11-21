Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Up 29.7% in October

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the October 14th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $409,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 531.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after buying an additional 181,269 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PEZ traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,434. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $102.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

