Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the October 14th total of 3,770,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,894. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $28.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 414.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 318,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 256,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 225.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,879 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,043,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the third quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the third quarter worth about $878,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OPCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Option Care Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.