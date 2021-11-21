NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) Short Interest Up 19.5% in October

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the October 14th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $195,000.

NDAC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,397. NightDragon Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

