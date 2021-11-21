ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $810-830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $801.02 million.ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.100-$3.200 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut ESCO Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESCO Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded ESCO Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of ESE traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.04. 120,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,412. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.56 and a 200-day moving average of $90.17. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $115.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 41.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

