Veles (VLS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Veles has a market cap of $70,366.45 and $1.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0546 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Veles has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59,294.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,344.29 or 0.07326689 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.32 or 0.00380005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $580.65 or 0.00979264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00086126 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $249.06 or 0.00420044 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006643 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.85 or 0.00269595 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,654 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

