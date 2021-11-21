Qcash (QC) Market Capitalization Achieves $69.16 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a total market cap of $69.16 million and approximately $138.83 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00069666 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00074305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00090689 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,321.61 or 0.07288432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,580.79 or 1.00483573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

