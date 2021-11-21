Substratum (SUB) Market Capitalization Tops $1.52 Million

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 21st. Substratum has a market cap of $1.52 million and $401.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00047623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.57 or 0.00226952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00087932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011747 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Substratum Coin Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

