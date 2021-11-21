Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

SPXSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

SPXSF remained flat at $$216.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of $152.20 and a 52 week high of $231.00.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

