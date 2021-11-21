Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.81.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CE. Barclays upped their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Celanese alerts:

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.74. 428,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,446. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $115.42 and a fifty-two week high of $174.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.67.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Celanese will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.