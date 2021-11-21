First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

AG traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.88. 2,695,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,688,733. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.01. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.87 and a beta of 0.92. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. On average, research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 19,334 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,981 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,990 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,448 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 187,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

