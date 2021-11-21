Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the October 14th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. 96,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,172. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $14.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 1,308.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

