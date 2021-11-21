Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,595,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,376 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $174,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,436,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,233. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.88. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $83.23 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

