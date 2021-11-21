Short Interest in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Drops By 19.1%

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 369,500 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the October 14th total of 456,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Galapagos by 1,217.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Galapagos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Galapagos stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $51.46. 242,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,831. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $129.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.09.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLPG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Galapagos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.10.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

