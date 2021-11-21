UGI (NYSE:UGI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.050-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UGI also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.05-3.25 EPS.

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $43.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,740,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. UGI has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average of $45.45.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts predict that UGI will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UGI stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

