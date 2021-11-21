Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Vornado Realty Trust stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,504. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.35 and a beta of 1.33. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average of $44.67.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -341.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

