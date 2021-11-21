SHIBA INU (SHIB) Price Down 14.2% This Week

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last week, SHIBA INU has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SHIBA INU coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIBA INU has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion and $1.58 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00069773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00074554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00090812 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,339.87 or 0.07291315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,518.47 or 0.99995494 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00025895 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SHIBA INU Profile

SHIBA INU’s total supply is 589,737,271,202,617 coins and its circulating supply is 549,055,952,729,359 coins. SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

Buying and Selling SHIBA INU

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIBA INU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

