$349.90 Million in Sales Expected for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will announce $349.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $304.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $458.00 million. Whiting Petroleum posted sales of $21.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,545%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51.

WLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

NYSE WLL traded down $2.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.27. 500,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,714. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.79. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $71.61.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice purchased 15,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $147,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $290,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,718 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,492,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,525,000 after acquiring an additional 898,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after acquiring an additional 513,518 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.